Former NFL GM says Patriots would be ‘overcomplicating it’ not to target Mac Jones

Mac Jones’ prospects in the NFL make for an interesting discussion.

The Alabama quarterback prospect is not an impressive athlete when measuring his speed and agility. He’s a talented passer. He’s a talented processor on the field. And by a few accounts, he’s got an insanely sticky brain when it comes to football. He’s just the quarterback everyone wanted — five years ago. The modern NFL seems to emphasize the need for a mobile quarterback, a signal-caller who can create, even after the play breaks down.

That’s why Jones’ value may slip. But that’s also why former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannebaum thinks the Patriots should target Jones.

“…When you start the offseason as aggressively as they have — spending all that money — it’s impossible for me to think that they’re not going to complete the deal and not go up and get a quarterback,” Tannenbaum said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I think we’re overcomplicating it. Maybe because I was on the losing end of so many of those games for 20 years, but if it was good for 20 years, go get Mac Jones. He’s incredibly accurate, he’s smart. He’s the closest to Tom Brady. Go run it back with Mac Jones for a long time.”

Honestly, his point makes a lot of sense.