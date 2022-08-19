Former NFL GM says Bears are not giving Justin Fields protection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is in for a tough year in the pocket, according to one former NFL GM.

“Justin is a great talent but he may turn into David Carr," Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN. "He has no chance of getting through 17 games.”

Ouch.

Tannenbaum gave zero credit to the Bears front office for bringing in veterans Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff to help support Fields for a season. The organization will inevitably look for long term solutions next season, but the two vets should provide ample support to bridge the gap.

However, in some sense, he's not wrong. The Bears' offensive line allowed five sacks in their first preseason game to the three quarterbacks who played. They allowed another two on Thursday against the Seahawks. Even though Fields got away scratch-free in Thursday's game, he was visibly under a lot of pressure.

David Carr led the league in sacks three times. One season, he was sacked a whopping 76 times. That's an NFL record. Another season, he was sacked 68 times. That's third all-time.

Hopefully, Fields doesn't end up like Carr. But, the offensive line still needs work. The team needs to figure out where they can place Teven Jenkins. Lucas Patrick is still rehabbing from an injury to his right hand he suffered at the beginning of training camp.

I don't think Fields will be sacked 76 times this season. But, offensive line coach Chris Morgan should be vigilant as not to put their second-year quarterback in danger this season.

