Former NFL GM names Georgia Bulldogs WR as NFL draft sleeper

Former Minnesota Viking general manager (2012-2021) Rick Spielman has named former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as one of his 2024 NFL draft sleepers.

“Someone may hit on him late in the draft. He’s going to make big plays that you don’t expect coming from him,” said Spielman. Rosemy-Jacksaint brings an impressive combination of size, hands and catch radius to the table.

Rosemy-Jacksaint showed excellent consistency throughout his college career and improved every season season. Spielman considers the 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver to be a late Saturday pick (fifth-round or later). He likes Rosemy-Jacksaint’s athleticism and what he can do after the catch.

Spielman compares Rosemy-Jacksaint to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, which is high praise. Wicks, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, recorded 581 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.

The former Georgia standout helped his NFL draft stock thanks to an impressive week at the Senior Bowl. Rosemy-Jacksaint scored a 29-yard touchdown in the Senior Bowl on a contested catch.

During his final season in Athens, Rosemy-Jacksaint caught 34 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns. The senior receiver has proved to be a reliable target for Georgia football and rarely dropped passes. Rosemy-Jacksaint is also an excellent run blocker. He finished his four-year Georgia career with 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here’s what Rick Spielman had to say about Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Former NFL GM @spielman_rick thinks Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a sleeper player in this draft: "He's going to make BIG plays."@rosemy_marcus | @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/TSW51mw6hy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 28, 2024

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is hoping to be selected in the draft, which will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire