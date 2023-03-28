Former NFL GM mocks CB Christian Gonzalez to Raiders at No. 7

We are just about a month away from the 2023 NFL Draft and as we get closer, it appears more likely that the Raiders will use their top pick on a defensive player. In fact, more people around the league believe a cornerback is the position the Raiders will target at No. 7.

In a recent mock draft done by Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN, he believes that the Raiders need to work on their pass defense early in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s why he has them selecting the top cornerback on the board in Christian Gonzalez from Oregon. Here is why he believes that could be a strong fit:

With the top four quarterbacks off the draft board and Jimmy Garoppolo now their starter, the Raiders can attack another weakness. Last season, the Raiders ranked 30th in defensive efficiency and 25th in yards allowed per pass (7.3). Gonzalez, a transfer from Colorado, is long and can play in both man and zone coverages. He intercepted four passes last season. I love his length and quickness, and I think he has all the makings of a star CB1.

Gonzalez is nearly a perfect cornerback prospect as he has size, athleticism, and production. There really aren’t many major flaws in his game and he projects to be a high-end CB1 in the NFL. Pairing him with Nate Hobbs makes too much sense and it’s why he has to be considered the favorite to be picked at No. 7 this year.

