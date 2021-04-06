Former NFL GM believes Raiders need to go offensive line in Round 1

As we inch closer and closer to the 2021 NFL draft, it’s becoming clear what the Raiders intend to do with the No. 17 pick. The team has a massive hole on the right side of their offensive line and it appears the Raiders will use their first pick on a right tackle.

But is that the way the team should use their most valuable asset? Or, would it be wise for the Raiders to use No. 17 to address their defense?

In a recent article by former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, he believes the Raiders would be wise to address the offensive line early in the draft rather than the defense. And he believes the ideal pick would be Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, even in a trade-up. Here are his thoughts on Slater and the Raiders via ESPN:

“The Raiders moved on from a majority of their starting offensive linemen over the past few weeks, and Slater is versatile enough to slide into any role Las Vegas would need him to fill. That should be the target here, but I did consider adding a guy like Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech) to the cornerback group. One thing to know: Slater could be the first offensive player from Northwestern taken in the first round since fellow tackle Chris Hinton went fourth overall in 1983.”

Caleb Farley would be an interesting option for the Raiders as he is an incredibly talented cornerback as Tannenbaum mentioned. But the offensive line has to be the target for the Raiders. If they can’t protect Derek Carr, they won’t have a chance.

Expect Rashawn Slater, along with Alijah Vera-Tucker and Teven Jenkins to all be possible picks for the Raiders at No. 17.