Former NFL general manager gives the Commanders a tight end in new mock draft

We are approximately one month away from the 2023 NFL draft. With the first wave of free agency in the books, each team’s needs are coming into focus.

NFL teams usually target specific positions in the early wave of free agency, which is exactly what the Washington Commanders did. Washington added offensive linemen Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie, cornerback Cameron Dantzler [waivers], quarterback Jacoby Brissett, linebacker Cody Barton and defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson in the early days of free agency.

The Commanders also re-signed several of their own players, most notably star defensive tackle Daron Payne.

We knew heading into free agency that Washington’s primary needs were offensive line, cornerback and quarterback. The Commanders addressed each of those areas, but more is needed on the offensive line. And while Dantzler is talented and young, he’s not being counted on to solve Washington’s cornerback need.

The Commanders pick No. 16 overall in next month’s NFL draft. Will Washington still focus on the offensive line or cornerback in the first round? Or would the Commanders go another direction?

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum recently conducted a mock draft for ESPN from a GM’s perspective. And he gives Washington quarterbacks Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett another offensive playmaker in Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Commanders are loaded at every offensive skill position besides tight end, although Logan Thomas has flashed. Kincaid has yet to work out for teams but proved incredibly productive last season, catching 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. Look no further than his 16 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown against USC to see how effective he can be as a receiver. I think Kincaid would immediately impact the Commanders’ offense and provide Sam Howell and/or Jacoby Brissett with a reliable target.

Tannenbaum isn’t the first to mock Kincaid to the Commanders. While tight end isn’t a pressing need, the Commanders may seek one under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Remember, Bieniemy came from an offense where he coached the NFL’s best tight end [Travis Kelce] for years.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire