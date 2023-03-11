Former NFL exec: Panthers underpaid for 2023 draft’s No. 1 pick

Admit it, Carolina Panthers fans. You kinda freaked out right after seeing what your team sent to the Chicago Bears for the 2023 draft’s first overall pick.

And, honestly, we can’t blame you if you did.

Not only did the Panthers pony up with two first-round picks and two second-round picks, but they also parted ways with their best skill position player in wideout DJ Moore. We know, it hurts.

But maybe Joe Banner can make you feel better . . .

Not only did the #Panthers get the #1 overall pick in the draft, former #NFL executive @JoeBanner13 believes they got a bargain 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hljqOluFC3 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 11, 2023

Banner, the former longtime president of the Philadelphia Eagles and former CEO of the Cleveland Browns, also went a bit in-depth on Moore.

“So Moore is an important part of the trade,” he said via The 33rd Team on Friday night. “They [the Bears] got a quality player and a favorable contract—there’s no doubt about that. But we shouldn’t now start exaggerating what he is. “Teams that have true No. 1 elite difference-making [wide receivers] have something that—I’m not even somebody who puts as much weight as people do in the value of wide receivers. But a true difference-making A.J. Brown, [DeAndre] Hopkins in his prime, [Justin] Jefferson today—those guys can make a big, big difference in games. That is not what Moore is. “Now, I’m not bad-mouthing him. He’s a good player. Everything I hear, he’s a quality person. He is something they definitely need if they’re gonna have a chance to prove that [Justin] Fields is the guy. But let’s keep in perspective what he is—he’s a quality starter as opposed to a difference-making elite wide receiver.”

That quality starter was actually the only wide receiver to record at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage in every season from 2019 to 2021. Does Banner, however, have a point on Moore—who has never even been selected to a Pro Bowl in his five-year career?

Well, we’ll just have to wait and see how much of a difference is made as a result of his departure.

