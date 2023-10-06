Former NFL EDGE Carl Nassib on 2023 Bucs, how Eagles stack up against contenders in NFC
Former NFL EDGE Carl Nassib wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how the Philadelphia Eagles stack up against contenders in NFC.
Former NFL EDGE Carl Nassib wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how the Philadelphia Eagles stack up against contenders in NFC.
The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites against Washington, but have been bet up to 9.5.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Baker Mayfield has looked solid through his first two games with the Bucs. The Eagles will provide his biggest challenge yet.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With an offensive guru on one side and a defensive savant on the other, Saturday's game at the Cotton Bowl could turn into a chess match.
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
The NFL is all-in on the Taylor Swift attention.
Dick Butkus was one of the most feared players in football.
Tom Brady might have to wait a while longer to become a part owner in the NFL.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.