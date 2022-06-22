Former NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa has died, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced. Siragusa was 55.

“The Goose, Tony Siragusa has passed away at 55. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation,” Irsay wrote on Twitter.

Siragusa entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 1990, signing with the Colts. By his third season, Siragusa was a full-time starter.

He played seven years with the Colts before joining the Ravens, where he finished his career. His final season was 2001.

Siragusa, nicknamed Goose, was a key member of the 2000 team that won Super Bowl XXXV and allowed the fewest points in NFL history in a 16-game regular season.

In his 12 seasons, Siragusa totaled 564 tackles, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles.

He became a NFL sideline reporter for Fox after his playing career ended.

Former NFL defensive lineman, Fox sideline analyst Tony Siragusa dies at 55 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk