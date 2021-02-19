Wayne Nunnely, who spent 16 years coaching the defensive line in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos has died at age 68, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas announced.

Nunnely retired from coaching following the 2011 season after a three-year stint with the Denver Broncos.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Wayne Nunnely,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “He was a role model as our only football alumnus to later become head coach and was truly blessed to have touched so many lives while teaching the sport he loved for nearly four decades.”

Nunnely came to the NFL in 1995 with the Saints after 18 years coaching in college, including a four-year run as head coach at UNLV. Nunnely was just the fifth Black head coach at the Division I level at the time.

Nunnely spent two years on Jim Mora’s staff in New Orleans before moving to San Diego. He served under five different head coaches during his 13 years with the Chargers, including Marty Schottenheimer and Norv Turner.

Former NFL defensive line coach Wayne Nunnely dies at 68 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk