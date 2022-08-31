Former NFL defensive end Steve White dies at 48

Steve White

Former Buccaneers defensive end Steve White has died, Rick Stoud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. White was 48.

Several of White’s former teammates posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday night.

White, who was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia eight years ago, announced in April that he needed a bone marrow transplant.

The Eagles made White a sixth-round selection out of the University of Tennessee in 1996. He played seven NFL seasons, the final one with the Jets in 2002, though he never played a down for the Eagles.

Philadelphia tried to move him to linebacker from his natural position of defensive end and ended up cutting him in the 1996 preseason. The Bucs signed him to their practice squad.

When he reported to Tampa Bay, White weighed 235 pounds and was not activated to the 53-man roster for six weeks. He played at 271 pounds.

White played 94 career games with 15 starts and 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

