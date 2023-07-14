Former NFL defensive end Joe Campbell dies at 68

Joe Campbell, a defensive end who played for the Saints, Raiders and Buccaneers, has died at the age of 68.

After starring at Maryland, Campbell was selected by the Saints with the seventh overall pick in the 1977 NFL draft.

During his fourth season, Campbell was traded to the Raiders, and he helped them win the Super Bowl that year.

Campbell finished his career in 1981 with the Buccaneers.

Campbell's brother told the Delaware News Journal that Campbell was found dead after going for a hike and apparently suffering a cardiac event.