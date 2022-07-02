Former NFL cornerback predicts Trevor Lawrence to take ‘huge step’ in year two

Field Level Media

The 2023 NBA playoffs are more than nine months away, and one thing is already clear. The Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed a megaphone and announced that to the world when they traded multiple players and several first-round picks - one of them in 2029, which means that youngster is currently 12 and probably can't dunk yet - to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert. There are solid arguments that can be made for no fewer than seven teams right now when debating who'll represent the West in this coming season's NBA Finals: defending champion Golden State, along with Phoenix, Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, Denver and Minnesota are all on that list.