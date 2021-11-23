Former NFL and college coach June Jones impressed with C.J. Stroud

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is gaining admirers, including those who think that the freshman has a very, very bright future.

Former college and NFL head coach June Jones likes the play of Stroud and his growth this season. Stroud has completed 71.1 percent of his passes this season, throwing for 3,468 yards with 36 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Jones has watched multiple games of Stroud this season and is impressed.

“His accuracy has really gotten better since the first game I saw against Oregon….I think the system he runs he is executing at a high level,” Jones told ‘Buckeyes Wire.’

“But the problem he will have is the same one that all the Ohio State quarterbacks have had is when they go to the NFL they will truly be rookies as the passing game is a college system, not an NFL passing game.”

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021.

One of the innovators behind the ‘Run and Shoot’ offense, Jones had a prolific coaching career that includes head coaching opportunities at Hawaii and SMU, where they made four bowl appearances in seven years, winning three postseason games. In the NFL, he was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons where he spent three seasons and then as an interim head coach with the San Diego Chargers.

Jones does caution that Stroud, despite being a freshman, will need some time to develop and mature if and when he makes the jump to the NFL. That’s because of the offensive scheme run at Ohio State, under head coach Ryan Day.

Prior to becoming Ohio State’s head coach in 2019, Day spent the previous two years as the Buckeyes offensive coordinator.

“I think the system is a productive and efficient one for college football,” Jones said. “All his quarterbacks have had stats coming out; his transition to the NFL has been difficult for them [because it is] not a drop-back passing system.”

Currently, Jones is actively involved with CoachTube, a digital platform that offers football coaching courses and sports coaching courses. He has several courses available on coaching offenses and the ‘Run and Shoot’ offense.

