Former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson’s House in Florida Keys Damaged by Hurricane Irma

“Over the years, we’d see pictures of people up north shoveling snow and we’d laugh. We’d be down in the Keys in the pool or out fishing. But now, maybe the last laugh’s on us.”

—Jimmy Johnson, Super Bowl-winning coach and longtime resident of the Florida Keys, to me on Tuesday

Johnson has hosted Bill Belichick, Troy Aikman and other NFL bigwigs on his six-acre compound in Islamorada, on the southern side of the Florida Keys, 125 miles from Cuba. They’ve stayed in his guest house. They’ve fished with him on one of his two boats; Johnson has sailed and fished as far south as the ocean waters shared by Cuba and the United States. Sometimes, he fishes alone. He and wife Rhonda have a fairly idyllic existence. He seldom leaves the Keys, weekly in the fall for his FOX studio show in Los Angeles, and other times if someone pays him to speak.

Irma changed all that.

Johnson sounded hopeful and defiant when I spoke to him Sunday night about his home of more than 20 years in the Keys, which had been battered for much of the day while he was in Los Angeles doing TV. “We’re going to get some damage, no question about it,” Johnson said from Los Angeles. “But it’s my home. It’s the most beautiful place in the world. I’ll never leave.”

Tuesday: Johnson sounded beaten down when I spoke to him, still adjusting to the reports and the texted photos of his place. There was two feet of ocean sand in his pool with the Tiki bar on his property. His dock, shredded. His long driveway, covered with what appeared to be seaweed, tree residue and at least one power pole sheared somehow by the roof of his Tiki hut. There’d been 18 inches of water that flowed onto the first floor of his home. Johnson was seeing the effects of the storm through the texted pictures.

“Looks like the place has been napalmed,” Johnson said, his voice sounding somewhat similar to the post-games in his first season in Dallas, the 1-15 lost season of 1989. ”I saw the pictures and I about threw up. I spent 30 years building up that property to exactly the way we wanted it, and to see it now, it hurts. But I guess you look at it and think, I’m fortunate, at least, because I can afford to build it back up.”

There’s no question Johnson will stay and rebuild. He said it Sunday, and he repeated it Tuesday.

“Oh, we’ll stay. It’s the place I’ve been happiest,” Johnson said. “It’s where I’ll die.”

Said Johnson: “It’s the lifestyle. There’s no stress. Jimmy Buffett sang about it … Margaritaville. The good life, with no stress. Now we do have some stress.”

Johnson is hoping to get back to see his place Wednesday and begin the process of rebuilding. He says you have to have been to the Keys, or know people from there, to understand the devotion to the place, and to understand why the vast majority of residents there won’t leave. Johnson’s a transplant from Texas, but he made it clear in two separate conversations: He’s not leaving, and his place will be back in all its glory.

Now for your email...

BAD OFFICIATING FOR THE SEAHAWKS

As a lifetime Seahawks fan I find it hard to accept the officiating, although I will admit with our offensive line the Hawks would have still lost. I also recognize that the Hawks have benefitted from some very poor calls over the years (Fail Mary). However to kick out a guy [Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane] for a phantom punch (without even conferring with the other officials) as well as the borderline at best block-in-the-back call is the poorest performance on one play that I have seen in a long time. My question to you: Are these officials punished for their performance?

