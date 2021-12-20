Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher interviews for East Tennessee State football job

Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher has interviewed for the coaching vacancy at East Tennessee State, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The source, who spoke to The Tennessean on condition of anonymity late Sunday, said Fisher is putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.

Fisher, 63, spent the past season a senior advisor on the staff at Tennessee State, which is coached by former Titans All-Pro running back Eddie George.

The ETSU job came open last week with the retirement of Randy Sanders, a former Tennessee Vols quarterback and offensive coordinator. Sanders led the Bucs to an 11-2 record and the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

ETSU, which on the Southern Conference championship, beat Vanderbilt 23-3 in the Sept. 4 season opener.

Fisher's name has been circulated at openings at Southern California earlier this season, along with Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Montana in 2020.

Fisher spent 22 years as an NFL head coach. He coached the Oilers/Titans from 1995-2010 and compiled a 142-120 record.

He led the Titans to the Super Bowl during the 1999 season.

After leaving the Titans, Fisher was the St. Louis Rams’ coach from 2012-16,

