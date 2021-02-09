Former NFL coach, Bills LB Marty Schottenheimer passes away at 77

Former longtime NFL coach and player with the Buffalo Bills, Marty Schottenheimer, passed away on Monday. He was 77.

In 2014 Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had battled with it ever since.

More notably a coach, Schottenheimer started his NFL career with the Bills. He played linebacker and was a seventh-round pick by Buffalo in the 1965 draft and played with the team for four seasons. Schottenheimer was actually drafted by the NFL as well, but he opted to play for the Bills in the AFL instead.

Schottenheimer was a member of the Bills’ AFL Championship team, the club’s last title-winning side, in his first season. Schottenheimer was traded to the Boston Patriots prior to 1969 and played two more seasons there.

Schottenheimer’s biggest impact on football came via his time as a bench boss. As a head coach for the Browns, Chiefs, Football Team and Chargers, Schottenheimer had an overall record of 200-126-1 and only had two losing campaigns in 21 seasons.

However, he had less success in the postseason, going 5-13 there and never reaching a Super Bowl.

