Former NFL coach Bill Cowher to be honored by NC State football

NC State football will welcome Bill Cowher to the Wolfpack’s Ring of Honor this season, the school announced Friday.

A Super Bowl champion as coach of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Cowher will be honored prior to NC State’s game against Louisville on Sept. 29.

"What a tremendous honor it is to be inducted to the Ring Of Honor in Carter-Finley Stadium," Cowher said in a school-issued statement.

"It is a legendary list of past honorees. I came to NC State as a boy from Crafton, PA, and left four years later a man. Thanks to the tutelage and guidance of so many – Lou Holtz, Bo Rein, & Chuck Amato, to name a few. This is a very SPECIAL recognition. Go Pack!"

KEYS FOR NC STATE: These 3 areas are key for NC State football's success in 2023

WHAT IS VICTORY DAY?: Here's why NC State football’s Victory Day 'really means a lot' for Wolfpack and fans

TOP PLAYERS: NC State football top 23 players entering 2023 season

NC State athletics director Boo Corrigan said Cowher left “an indelible mark on the game of football and is certainly beloved by Wolfpack Nation.”

"It is an absolute privilege to recognize his remarkable contributions and celebrate his outstanding career."

For Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren, Cowher “epitomized what Wolfpack football is all about.”

“He is a true mentor, leader, and icon in the coaching profession, and we are so proud to be able to honor him in Carter-Finley Stadium alongside other NC State legends,” Doeren said.

Cowher was a standout linebacker for the Wolfpack from 1975-78 under head coaches Lou Holtz and Bo Rein. He racked up 195 tackles in 1978 to set a single-season record and is seventh in program history with 371 career tackles.

After five NFL seasons as a player with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, Cowher started his coaching career. He was an assistant coach with the Browns and Kansas City Chiefs before being hired as the head coach of the Steelers in 1992.

Cowher spent 15 seasons in the Steel City, becoming the second coach in league history to lead a team to the playoffs in his first six seasons. He won 161 games and was twice named the NFL Coach of the Year.

Cowher helped the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL for the organization’s fifth championship. He resigned in 2007 and is currently a CBS NFL Today studio analyst.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Former NFL coach Bill Cowher to be honored by NC State football