Former NFL CB Aqib Talib to make broadcasting debut Sunday for Washington-Lions

Aqib Talib to make broadcasting debut Sunday for WFT-Lions

From being a lockdown cornerback on a Super Bowl-winning team to snatching chains from rival wideouts, Aqib Talib had plenty of memorable moments during his 12-year NFL career.

But on Sunday, he begins a new journey in his football life.

Talib will make his broadcasting debut this weekend as the color commentator on FOX for the Washington Football Team's Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Brandon Gaudin, who is best known as the voice of the popular video game series Madden NFL, will serve as the play-by-play announcer. Megan Olivi will also be on the call.

A first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Talib played for four separate teams over his decade-plus professional tenure. Talib was a five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the first-team All-Pro squad in 2016.