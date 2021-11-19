Former NFL running back Zac Stacy arrested, charged with two felonies after alleged abuse

Warning: Descriptions of alleged domestic violence.

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been arrested, as first reported by TMZ.com, after a disturbing video emerged of Stacy appearing to assault the mother of their child.

Stacy, 30, is now being charged with two felonies from the incident — aggravated assault (great bodily harm) and criminal mischief (greater than or equal to $1,000). The alleged incident reportedly occurred on Saturday; an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, according to USA Today. No bond has been set.

Stacy initially fled the scene following the alleged incident and was not initially apprehended after his victim called 911 and despite Nashville-area authorities responding within minutes.

According to reports of the redacted arrest affidavit from the incident, Oakland, Fla., police responded to an emergency at the victim's home, finding her to be "emotionally distraught with tears in her eyes." The affidavit also indicated that her shirt was torn and that she'd suffered multiple injuries to her face, torso and legs, including bruises and scrapes.

The victim posted the home surveillance video of Stacy allegedly striking her on social media and asked that he be arrested. In the video, she said, “I don’t know why his friends are hiding him."

According to the report, Stacy flew from Nashville to Orlando Thursday night with the intention of turning himself in. He reportedly was apprehended by Orlando police without incident Thursday night.

The report shows the alleged victim reported multiple previous incidents from August and September indicating that this was not the first time she claims Stacy abused her. Police reportedly were called to the same residence on at least two occasions, the first for an alleged verbal dispute between Stacy and the woman and the second one involving a possible domestic violence incident.

Stacy played in the NFL from 2013 to 2015 with the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets and also played professionally in the CFL and Alliance of American Football.

The former Vanderbilt running back had been an ambassador for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but the bowl game cut ties with Stacy after the video went public.

The Music City Bowl issued a statement Thursday: