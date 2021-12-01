Long-time NFL assistant coach Stan Kwan died this week. He was 54.

The 49ers and Lions sent their condolences to Kwan’s friends and family in social media posts Tuesday.

Kwan spent three decades as an NFL assistant coach. He most recently worked for the 49ers as a special teams assistant from 2018-20.

Kwan began his NFL coaching career in San Diego in 1991 with the Chargers. He was an assistant special teams coach for six years there. He then had his first stint in Detroit, staying three years as assistant special teams coach.

Kwan also coached with the Cardinals (2001-03), the Lions again (2004-09), the Bills (2010-12) and the Saints (2013-16) before finishing his career in San Francisco. He was the Lions special teams coach in his second stint in Detroit.

Former NFL assistant coach Stan Kwan dies at 54 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk