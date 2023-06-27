Former NFL and Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett pronounced dead at 35, per report

Former NFL and Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned in Florida and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Florida. Mallett was 35.

No other details have been made available at this time regarding Mallett's death. He recently joined the White Hall High School coaching staff in Arkansas last year as head football coach.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator," the White Hall School District said in a statement. "We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

Mallett played five seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He became a household College Football name after two stellar seasons at Arkansas.

"The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett," the Patriots said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss."

Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett gestures on the sidelines during their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2015.

Mallett transferred to the Razorbacks from the University of Michigan in 2009. After sitting out a year due to the NCAAs transfer rules, he immediately took the SEC by storm during a time when Tim Tebow ruled the land.

He led the conference in passing yards and touchdowns in both 2009 and 2010, posting consecutive seasons with at least 3600 yards and 30 touchdowns. Mallett earned All-SEC second team honors both times, falling behind Tebow in 2009 and Cam Newton in 2010, two Heisman award winning quarterbacks. He finished 7th in Heisman voting in 2010.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Mallett decided to enter the 2011 NFL draft. As the draft neared, he was trending toward becoming a first-round pick. However, Mallett fell to the third round, drafted by the Patriots to serve as Tom Brady's backup. Mallett spent two seasons backing up Brady before being traded to the Houston Texans.

He started two games in his first year with Houston in 2014. Mallett threw for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first game, but tore his pectoral muscle after his start the next week. He began the next season as the Texans back-up before starting in Week 2 and 3, throwing for 472 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mallett was benched in Week 4 during a blowout loss and released four weeks later after missing the team's charter flight for a game in Miami.

In December 2015, the Baltimore Ravens signed Mallett after quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a season-ending injury. He threw for a career-high in yards in each of his two starts with the Ravens. He served as Flacco's backup in the next two seasons, appearing in his final NFL game in October 2017.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett pronounced dead at 35, per report