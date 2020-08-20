Report: Former Knicks guard Gerald Wilkins arrested, marking latest incident in recent months

Former New York Knicks guard Gerald Wilkins was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday on battery and trespassing charges, according to TMZ.

Wilkins, per the report, was arrested in Cobb County, which is located just north of Atlanta. He is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple battery and a single count of misdemeanor criminal trespass, though the specifics of his arrest aren’t clear.

Wilkins’ recent string of arrests

Tuesday’s arrest marked just the latest troubling incident from Wilkins in recent months.

Wilkins was arrested twice in two weeks earlier this year and hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after a pair of incidents. He was arrested in May after allegedly threatening a man with a 12-inch screwdriver after walking into the man’s store. He allegedly hit another man in the store before leaving, too.

He then reportedly locked himself inside his girlfriend's room for two hours two weeks later, disabled the fire alarm and poured “accelerants and other liquids through cracks on the door repeatedly. Police eventually broke in and transported him to a hospital.

Wilkins played in the league from 1985-1999, most notably with the New York Knicks. He also spent two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, one with the Vancouver Grizzlies and three with the Orlando Magic before calling it a career.

He averaged 13 points and three assists in 900 total games throughout his time in the league. Wilkins is the brother of Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime Atlanta Hawks star Dominique Wilkins. His son, Damien Wilkins, also played 10 NBA seasons.

More from Yahoo Sports: