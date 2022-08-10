NASCAR’s 23XI Racing shows off latest awesome Air Jordan-inspired paint scheme
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Who knew the Jordan 11 would look so great on a race car?
Who knew the Jordan 11 would look so great on a race car?
Serena Williams career is full of highlights. Lets look back to her first career Grand Slam and her biggest wins in the 21st century.
The No. 45 Toyota Camry will have a fresh look Sunday at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM Radio) as 23XI Racing rocks the iconic Air Jordan 11 “Concord” edition on the car. Inspired by the iconic Concord 11‘s 😤👐 @Jumpman23 📍@RichmondRaceway #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/cnN2ZFWbWl — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) August 10, 2022 The […]
NASCAR plans to move most of its production operations from downtown Charlotte to a new facility in Concord, North Carolina.
No real trophy size fish were reported this week, but the bite is steady.
This wild sports car is an excellent choice for any enthusiast who loves automotive history and performance.
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Lions head coach Dan Campbell offers a mixed message on CB Jeff Okudah's progress
Richfield native Josh Bilicki works hard to put together sponsorship to stay on track. His deal with Sargento came together by accident.
When you cut carbs but eat in a calorie deficit, your body may break down muscle for energy in workouts, according to nutritionists.
Two men told police they were walking in Washington, D.C., when the suspects approached them, called them a gay slur and referred to monkeypox.
Memphis Police released photos of suspects after a man was shot at Beale Street and BB King.
EXCLUSIVE: No more talk about crowns over at the home of the Hallmark Channel. The company, formerly known as Crown Media Family Networks, now has a new name: Hallmark Media. The plan for the company is to more closely align itself with the legacy brand of parent, Hallmark Cards. “The iconic Hallmark brand and our […]
There are a lot of upsides to owning an electric vehicle. For one, owners don't have to worry about the constantly fluctuating price of gas. That was in stark display earlier in 2022 as the price of a gallon of gas averaged well over $6 in some states, and consumers wrestled with a 9.
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Petty GMS Motorsports announced the final piece of its 2023 driver lineup Wednesday, promoting Noah Gragson to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in the No. 42 Chevrolet and signing him to a multiyear deal. Gragson was presented during a news conference at the Petty GMS shop and arrives after four full seasons […]
Video shows the man talking to a deputy when another grabs him from behind and throws him to the ground.
This is awesome! #GoBlue
Gomez was always a delight, but her performance in Season 2 is something really fun.
Serena Williams, one of the sporting world's most decorated and accomplished athletes, has announced her decision to "evolve away from tennis" ending a decades long run as one of tennis' biggest stars.
Serena announced she was retiring from tennis in Aug. 2022.
If you are one of the 70 million people in the U.S. with chronic sleep problems, there’s a good chance that you’ve looked into taking a melatonin supplement in hopes of drifting off to dreamland faster and to stay asleep longer. Before you start taking any supplement, it’s important to know what ...