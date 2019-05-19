Former Nets assistant GM Trajan Langdon lands new role with Pelicans GM

Trajan Langdon will be the GM of the New Orleans Pelicans. (Photo by Mikhail Serbin/EB via Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans have found their new general manager. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, former Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Trajan Langdon has been tasked to work under president of basketball operations David Griffin in the Bayou.

New Orleans has agreed on deal with Brooklyn assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to make him the new GM working alongside David Griffin, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2019

It’ll be a busy offseason for the Pelicans, who have the number one overall pick in the NBA draft and have to present a convincing argument to Anthony Davis as to why he should remain in New Orleans.

Langdon was picked 11th overall in the 1999 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former Duke Blue Devil played in the league from 1999-2002 before playing a decade overseas, where he led CSKA Moscow to two EuroLeague titles in 2006 and 2008.

