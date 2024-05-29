Former Nets assistant coach Brian Keefe becomes HC for Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the organizations that people think about when it comes to what could have been if things went as intended with the Big 3. While that era of the franchise is a subject for another day, one of the coaches in Brooklyn during that time is moving on to bigger things.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, former Nets assistant coach Brian Keefe is being hired as the new head coach of the Washington Wizards. Keefe took over as the interim head coach of the Wizards after Wes Unseld Jr., who held the job since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, was relived of his head-coaching duties to transition into a front-office advisory role following a 7-36 record.

Keefe became an assistant coach for the Nets heading into the 2021-22 season when Steve Nash was the head coach during the era of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Nash was fired during the 2022-23 season following a 2-5 start and Keefe stayed on the staff even though Jacque Vaughn took over as the interim head coach.

After the season ended, Vaughn began to assemble his coaching staff as he saw fit as the next head coach of the franchise and that led to Keefe leaving the team last summer for Washington. After Keefe took over for Unseld as the interim head coach, the Wizards went 8-31 as a team that will be looking for plenty of talent as they move into the next chapter of their franchise.

