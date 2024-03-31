Former Net Spencer Dinwiddie has strong words about coverage of his exit

Spencer Dinwiddie is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment, but most people know him for his time with the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie spent parts of seven seasons as a member of Brooklyn’s franchise and during that time, he made quite a mark on the fanbase and in the record books, but he feels a certain kind of way about how his most recent exit was covered.

Dinwiddie spoke to the media before Sunday’s matchup between his Lakers and the Nets and he had plenty of things to say about how he was covered following his trade at the deadline. Dinwiddie said that “everything” that was written about him following his departure from Brooklyn was wrong.

Given Dinwiddie’s performance for the Nets this season, he averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.0% from deep, some wondered if Dinwiddie had lost a step compared to his play the previous season.

Among other things, Dinwiddie mentioned that “people say what they say” pertaining to how others talk about him and his career. While not being particularly specific about anything or anyone that he disagreed with, Dinwiddie said “So, sometimes obviously, as a player, things get mischaracterized or your voice gets drowned out. That’s just kind of the situation I ended up in.”

There were also some, Zach Lowe of ESPN arguably the most well-known among the people, who wondered if Dinwiddie was quitting on the Nets because of how the team was trying to prioritize Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas within the offensive structure, something that Dinwiddie spoke about at various times during his time in Brooklyn this season.

In connection to these recent comments from Dinwiddie, he also spoke on how he feels that his time with the Nets this season has skewed the perception of him and what he can do at this point of his career.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Dinwiddie said that the way things happened in Brooklyn essentially “kind of put me more so in this box than my game being in the box.” Dinwiddie’s comments prior to Sunday’s game seem to be a continuation of those thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire