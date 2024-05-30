Former Net Richard Jefferson had an historic moment with Bill Walton

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season in which they finished with a 32-50 record despite beginning the year with a 13-10 record while dealing with some injuries. As Brooklyn looks to improve in the hope of making back to the playoffs next season, there is something to look back at to remember a nice moment in franchise history.

In a recent post on “X” by NBA History, there is a video between Richard Jefferson during his time with the Nets, in New Jersey, and the recently deceased Bill Walton. Walton passed away on Monday at 71 years old after a “prolonged battle with cancer” as described by the NBA during their announcement of his passing.

In the video, Walton, who was working for ESPN at the time in 2002, is asking Jefferson what he expects to do in the upcoming matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Walton starts off by saying that he wants to “hear some substance” from Jefferson and Jefferson obliges by saying that the Nets were going to win that game.

A funny moment that came up during their conversation was when Walton asked Jefferson if he was going to “throw one down” on Spurs big man David Robinson to which Jefferson said that he’ll probably dunk on Tim Duncan given that Robinson “is getting a little older.”

This video is a testament to what Walton was like as a person, especially when he began his media career following his Hall-of-Fame playing career. Walton touched so many people’s lives during his time in the NBA and in the media and Jefferson is one of the many people who have had a special moment with him.

"I want to hear some heart. I want to see you lay it out." This moment between broadcaster Bill Walton and Nets forward Richard Jefferson in 2002 🎙️🫶 pic.twitter.com/osVligwgJZ — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire