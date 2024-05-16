Former Net Jason Kidd has a message for Vince Carter

The Brooklyn Nets made quite the splash on social media when they announced that former Net Vince Carter will have his jersey retired during the upcoming 2024-25 season. Plenty of people within the NBA world had something to say about Carter’s jersey finally being retired, but those don’t quite match up to the words of a teammate.

As part of the announcement video that the Nets posted on their “X” account, Carter was able to see some of the best plays that he made during his time with the franchise and give his reaction to them in real-time. To make the event more interesting, he also was able to see what one of his best teammates, Jason Kidd, had to say about his jersey being retired.

“Congratulations on having your number retired next to mine, number five (Kidd’s number with the Nets). We got five and 15 (Carter’s number),” Kidd said in the video. Kidd’s jersey was retired by the Nets organization during the 2013-14 season and was the last jersey to be hung in the rafters of Barclays Center prior to this announcement.

“You made the game so easy, maybe too easy,” Kidd continued. “Congratulations on having an incredible career. I think you played 40 years, somewhere around there. Well-deserved, but understanding you were one of my best teammates in New Jersey. Again, made the game easy, you made me look good. So, thank you.”

Carter and Kidd spent four seasons together as members of the Nets, known as the New Jersey Nets at the time, and went to the playoffs in three of those seasons. While the duo made it as far as the second round in two of those three seasons, they also had a combined five All-Star appearances between the two which seems to be the ultimate testament of making each other look good.

It’s official: We’re raising @mrvincecarter15’s jersey to the rafters next season. And we invited a pair of Nets legends to assist with the announcement. 🔗 https://t.co/IkjyKxMU3n pic.twitter.com/qi1khzBK39 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire