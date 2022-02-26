Former Net James Harden: 'I feel like I’m one of the best teammates the NBA has seen'

James Harden Sixers white uniform hand up

Former Nets guard James Harden made his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday, helping lead the Sixers to a 133-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the court, Harden was his All-Star self, scoring 27 points with 12 assists and eight rebounds, posting a +35 in 35 minutes.

Afterwards, Harden was asked about the outside perception that he might not be a great teammate following his trade from the Nets, which came just over a year after he asked out of Houston.



“I feel like I’m one of the best teammates the NBA has seen on the court and off the court,” said Harden. “Just because the current situation happened, whatever happened, happened, it doesn’t mean that I’m a bad teammate.

"For me, personally, I had to do what was best for my career and help myself be happy."

A 10-time All-Star, Harden played 80 regular season games with the Nets, averaging 23.4 points, 10.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Acquired to complete the Nets’ Big Three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the trio played just 16 games together due to injury and Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status.

The Nets traded Harden to Philadelphia on Feb. 10 in a megadeal that brought Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Simmons has yet to play with the Nets as he continues to condition himself towards playing again after sitting out the entire season with the Sixers before the trade.