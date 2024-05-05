Former Neenah standout Chevalier Emery commits to UWGB

(WFRV) – Former Neenah basketball standout Chevalier Emery Jr. is coming home to play for Sundance Wicks at UW-Green Bay.

Emery, or as he sometimes goes by his nickname ‘Ice’, announced his commitment on X.

The 6’0” guard was a three-year starter at Neenah and averaged 18.3 points per contest during Emery’s senior year (2021-22). Emery capped off his high school career leading Neenah to a division I state championship, which was the program’s first since 1978, and scored 1,017 points throughout his varsity career.

With former guard and star Noah Reynolds transferring from Green Bay to TCU last month, Emery should see his fair share of playing time and have a shot at being the team’s main ball handler for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Emery went on an unofficial visit to Green Bay in December of 2023 and watched the Phoenix take down MSOE 79-46. The unofficial visit included an athletic facilities tour, campus tour, a meeting with coach Wicks, and a shoot around at the Resch Center. Wicks and his staff have shown interest in Emery for quite some time, but he formally received an offer from Green Bay on May 1.

It didn’t take long for the Neenah grad to know he was meant to be a Phoenix and decide to commit. The decision came on the same day as his official visit, May 3.

After graduating from Neenah in 2022, Emery went onto play division I basketball at Merimack for one season where he didn’t see much playing time only averaging 2.9 minutes in 14 games played. In Emery’s sophomore collegiate basketball season, he transferred to Dodge City Junior College and found a ton of success. The former Neenah Rocket started 17 games for the Conquistador’s and averaged 18.7 points per contest.

Emery has been a player that can show his ability to get to the rim and score, hit his three-point shots at a consistent clip, and find the open teammate when needed. During his sophomore year at Dodge City, he had a three-point percentage of 42% and shot 45% from the field.

Going into his junior season, Emery will be expected to bring the juice under Wicks at Green Bay.

