Former Nebraska target Gatlin Bair commits to Oregon

One of the nation’s top wide receivers and one of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ previous top targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle, wide receiver Gatlin Bair has committed to the University of Oregon.

The football and track star out of Burley, Idaho is one of the fastest recruits in the nation and was once in the 2024 recruiting cycle committed to the Boise State Broncos.

Bair also picked the Ducks over offers from Michigan and TCU where he took official visits to this past summer. At one point in his recruitment, the speedster was expected to pick the Wolverines when it came to making his next decision.

While Bair is part of the 2024 recruiting class, he will not be a part of the Oregon program until 2026, as he will be serving a mission for the Church of Latter-Day Saints for two years.

Bair is ranked as a four-star prospect by three of the four recruiting services and a top-100 prospect by On3, 247Sports, and Rivals. 247Sports is the highest on Bair, ranking him as a five-star prospect and No. 27 overall.

