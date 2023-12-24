Former Nebraska quarterback receives multiple offers since entering transfer portal

A former Nebraska quarterback has received multiple scholarship offers since entering the transfer portal. Chubba Purdy entered the transfer portal on December 21.

The quarterback appeared in 12 games at Nebraska, starting in four games. He finished with a 0-4 record for his Cornhusker career.

Purdy threw for 529 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Florida State quarterback is the second quarterback to leave the program this offseason, joining Jeff Sims, who left after just one season with the program. Heading into 2024, the Huskers currently have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Heinrich Haarberg, Dylan Raiola, and Daniel Kaelin.

He has posted offers on social media from TCU, North Texas, and California.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire