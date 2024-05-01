Former Nebraska quarterback commits to Arizona State

A former Nebraska quarterback has announced his transfer destination. Jeff Sims has announced that he will play 2024 season for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Sims started the Huskers’ opening game of the 2023 season. He struggled in his only season in Lincoln, throwing for 282 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions.

The quarterback also added 189 rushing yards on 42 carries with one touchdown. Sims would start the first two games of the season before losing the starting job due to turnovers. He would appear in only three games the rest of the season.

The Sun Devils now have three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster. Senior Trenton Bourguet and redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt are the only other two on the roster after quarterback Jade Rashada entered the transfer portal.

REPORT: Former Georgia Tech, Nebraska QB Jeff Sims is expected to transfer to Arizona State, per @mzenitz. https://t.co/3KCPC9Q39c pic.twitter.com/jLOt7bTYb0 — On3 (@On3sports) May 1, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire