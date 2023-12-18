Former Nebraska quarterback and assistant to be next head coach at Grambling

A former Nebraska quarterback and assistant has been hired as the head coach of an HBCU. Mickey Joseph is set to take over as the head coach at Grambling State. Joseph will be taking over for Hue Jackson, who was dismissed after two seasons in charge of the Tigers.

The former Nebraska quarterback joined the Huskers coaching staff under former head coach Scott Frost for the 2022 season. He became the program’s Interim Head Coach after Frost was fired due to a 1-2 start. He finished the year with a 3-6 record after taking over the program.

He was placed on administrative leave by the Nebraska athletic department following an arrest for domestic violence. His separation from the school was announced on December 6, 2022. The charges against Joseph were eventually dropped.

"Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Grambling, a tradition-rich, longtime HBCU powerhouse program, is finalizing a deal to hire Mickey Joseph as the program's next head coach." https://t.co/AWhUzDmrmZ — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) December 17, 2023

