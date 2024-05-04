Former Nebraska head coach named to CFB Playoff Selection Committee

The College Football Player Manage Committee has announced the appointment of a former Nebraska football coach to the CFP Selection Committee. Executive director Bill Hancock named Nebraska and Oregon State head coach Mike Riley to the committee.

“We are pleased to have Mike join the committee. He has significant experience as a player and coach, and he loves college football. He will bring a unique perspective to the committee. Plus, he is a delightful human being.”

Riley has a long career as a head football coach. He’s worked in an astonishing seven different leagues/levels of the sport. He has 17 years of experience in college football, with time spent at Oregon State (two stints) and Nebraska.

Riley coached in Lincoln for only three seasons (2015-2017). He ended his Nebraska career with a 19-19 record and two bowl appearances.

