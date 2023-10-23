Former Nebraska head coach makes appearence at Oregon game

A former Nebraska head football coach was on the sidelines of an Oregon football game over the weekend. Scott Frost was at Autzen Stadium to see the Ducks defeat the Washington State Cougars on Saturday evening.

Frost was seen visiting with Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Tuioti coached under Frost at Nebraska from 2019-2021.

He left to join Dan Lanning’s inaugural staff at Oregon. While at Nebraska, Tuioti helped develop two NFL Draft picks, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis.

Frost coached at Nebraska from 2018-22. The former quarterback went 16-31 in his four-plus seasons on the sideline. He was dismissed three games in the 2022 season following the Cornhusker’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern.

Find a photo gallery of Scott Frost’s Nebraska coaching career below.

Scott Frost talking with Tony Tuioti today at Oregon #GBR pic.twitter.com/agyRD2Mafc — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) October 22, 2023

