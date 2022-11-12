Former Nebraska G Bryce McGowens scores 32 points in G-League debut

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens had an outstanding performance on Friday night for the Greensboro Swarm in the G-League. McGowens scored 32 points, while knocking down three out of his eight three-point attempts. He also added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The Charlotte Hornets selected McGowens in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. This season, he has appeared in five games for the Hornets logging 30 total minutes. In that short time, he has recorded 16 points, two steals, and a block. The Hornets transferred first-round pick Mark Williams and McGowens to the Swarm on November 10th.

.@BryceMcgowens5 did not come to Greensboro to play games. 32 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/QzLu0zOfmL — Greensboro Swarm (@greensboroswarm) November 12, 2022

Below are the early highlights of McGowens’s NBA/G-League season.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire