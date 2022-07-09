Former Nebraska G Bryce McGowens Shines In NBA Summer League Debut

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens had a strong summer league debut for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

McGowens scored a team-high 17 points on 6-13 shooting. In addition, he recorded five assists and six rebounds.

The Hornets lost 84-96 to the Indiana Pacers, as second-year guard Chris Duarte posted 25 points and four assists.

McGowens was a five-star recruit out of high school. 247 Sports ranked him as the top prospect in South Carolina. McGowens committed to Nebraska.

In his lone season with the Cornhuskers, McGowens averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Charlotte Hornets selected McGowens with the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Charlotte’s roster lacks depth, and McGowens could make an impact for them this season.