Former Nebraska edge rusher transfers to Pittsburgh

A former Husker has announced his transfer portal destination. Chief Borders will play for the Pittsburgh Panthers next season.

Borders spent only one season with the Huskers. He spent time with the Florida Gators before coming to Lincoln. In his lone season with the program, Borders recorded nine tackles, including half a tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

Prior to arriving in Gainesville, the four-star recruit played in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game. He initially chose Florida over Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State and Stanford.

During his freshman year, he appeared in four games before being redshirted for the remainder of the season. In 2022, he appeared in all 12 games and played a primary role on special teams.

