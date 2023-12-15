Advertisement

Former Nebraska commit headed to the SEC

Evan Bredeson
A former Nebraska running back recruit is headed to the SEC. Four-star prospect Kewan Lacy has committed to Missouri.

The running back had been an early recruit for Matt Rhule but would decommit in late October after receiving increased interest in his recruitment due to a strong senior season.

“Dear Husker nation I want to thank you for the support and the opportunity to come play the sport I love at the University of Nebraska and thank you to all the coaches for recruiting me and showing love with that being said I am decommitting and my recruitment is 100% open”

He chose the Tigers over Alabama and Ole Miss.

