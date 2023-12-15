Former Nebraska commit headed to the SEC

A former Nebraska running back recruit is headed to the SEC. Four-star prospect Kewan Lacy has committed to Missouri.

The running back had been an early recruit for Matt Rhule but would decommit in late October after receiving increased interest in his recruitment due to a strong senior season.

“Dear Husker nation I want to thank you for the support and the opportunity to come play the sport I love at the University of Nebraska and thank you to all the coaches for recruiting me and showing love with that being said I am decommitting and my recruitment is 100% open”

He chose the Tigers over Alabama and Ole Miss.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Kewan Lacy tells me he has Committed to Missouri! The Top 90 Recruit in the ‘24 Class chose the Tigers over Ole Miss & Alabama “I feel like I can be a game changer for them immediately & make my mark.” 🐅https://t.co/ALmTK40JVi pic.twitter.com/qbjafWOyMd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire