Former Nebraska coach lands NFL promotion

A former Nebraska football coach has received an NFL coaching job. Greg Austin has been named the assistant offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin played offensive guard for Nebraska from 2003-2007. He returned to Lincoln as an offensive line coach from 2018 to 2021 as a member of Scott Frost’s staff.

He was dismissed from his position following a reshuffling of the coaching staff following the 2021 season. He would then take over as the offensive line coach for Florida International before becoming a quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire