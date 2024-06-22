Former Nebraska administrator named Fresno State Director of Athletics

A former Nebraska administrator was named Fresno State’s Athletic Director on Friday afternoon. Garrett Klassy will begin his new job on June 23.

A formal introductory press conference will be held at a later date. Klassy expressed his excitement at getting work at a school like Fresno State.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to President Jiménez-Sandoval for the opportunity to lead Fresno State Athletics,” Klassy expressed. “This is an incredible moment for me and my family, and I am committed to working tirelessly to move Fresno State Athletics forward aggressively during this changing landscape of college athletics. I look forward to embracing the rich culture and values of the Central Valley, and I am excited to engage with the passionate Red Wave fan base. Together, we will build on our traditions and achieve new heights of success.”

Klassy was Nebraska’s Senior Deputy Athletic Director from 2019 until 2023. He served as the Huskers’ interim AD during the summer of 2021 following the retirement of Bill Moos.

He was heavily involved in the fundraising efforts for Nebraska’s $100 million GO BIG capital campaign. Klassy also oversaw medical and sports performance areas, including strength and conditioning.

