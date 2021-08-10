Former NCAA track and field champion Cameron Burrell dies at 26

Cameron Burrell, the son of two Olympic gold medalists who became an NCAA track and field champion, died Monday at 26.

No cause of death was given.

Burrell starred at the University of Houston, where his father, Leroy, is the longtime track and field coach.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night," Leroy Burrell said in a release Tuesday. "We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends. We are profoundly grief stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support."

We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates. pic.twitter.com/Wnjb12knIh — University of Houston (@UHouston) August 10, 2021

Cameron Burrell's father won gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and gold on the same relay at the 1991 and 1993 world championships. His mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, won an Olympic gold medal in the 4x100 relay in 1992 and was an All-American sprinter at Florida State

Burrell was a member of the Houston Cougars track and field team from 2013-18. He captured the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meters in 2018, matching his father's feat from 28 years earlier. That season, he also ran the anchor leg of the Cougars' 4x100-meter relay team, which successfully defended its NCAA championship.

He earned multiple All-American honors throughout his collegiate career. Burrell ran the 100-meters in 9.93 seconds, topping his father's school record by 0.01 seconds.

Story continues

“Words cannot express how we feel for Leroy, Michelle and their family. Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars,” university athletics director Chris Pezman said in a release. “To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Burrell was a member of the United States 4x100-meter relay team, which won gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and captured silver at the 2019 World Relays. He also anchored the U.S. relay team to gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.

Burrell is survived by his parents and his brothers, Joshua and Jaden Burrell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cameron Burrell, former University of Houston track star, dies at 26