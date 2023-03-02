Former NC State LB would love to reunite with Jakobi Meyers

North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore is a big fan of New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Both Moore and Meyers played together when the linebacker was a freshman for the Wolfpack in 2018.

Moore is getting ready for the NFL Combine himself, after a successful career with the Wolfpack. He recorded 82 tackles and three sacks in his senior season last year. His best numbers came in 2020, when he recorded 94 tackles and three sacks, in addition to a pass deflection and fumble recovery.

He was asked about which players he would like to play with on the New England roster. The Patriots coaches worked with him at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, creating another New England connection for the linebacker. Meyers’ name popped up, and Moore expanded on what Meyers meant to him, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

“Kobi’s different, man,” Moore said. “Jakobi, his story’s crazy. He came in as a quarterback, transitioned to wide receiver and he just took off. I remember he made some crazy catches on me in practice. Made some crazy catches against North Carolina in the regular season that year. All-around great guy, man.”

“Great gamer guy. Really good at ‘NBA 2K.’ I’ll say that. He’s a great guy, man. I’d love linking up with him.”

It’s safe to say Meyers has made a strong impression throughout his football career.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire