Former NBA star thinks struggling Celtics have "lost their mojo"

Which Celtics loss was their worst of the season? Was it a home loss to the Knicks in November, or could it be Wednesday's demoralizing defeat to the Suns?

It's a tough call, but both are lumps of coal in the C's Christmas stocking; after all, New York and Phoenix are a combined 31 games under .500 this season. Now one former NBA star is breaking out an unfortunate Austin Powers reference to describe the Celtics' struggles?

"I think (Celtics fans) should be worried. This team has lost their mojo," said Tracy McGrady on Thursday's episode of "The Jump" on ESPN. "And I don't know if it's their defensive efficiency, offensively they haven't looked the same. I thought 30 games into the season, I would see the team that I saw last year, and that hasn't been quite the answer.

"And I'm afraid that they won't get it together, and I think it may be because they have too much pressure on them to really duplicate what they did last year and exceed past that because they have everybody back healthy. I don't know what's going on with them. They don't seem the same."

Hold on... everybody back healthy? That's a stretch. Only three Celtics (Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart) have played in all 30 games this season, Al Horford has missed eight of his last 12 games, and Aron Baynes will miss at least a month with a broken hand.

While injuries aren't a complete excuse for a team that has underperformed to this point in the season, there's still plenty of time for Brad Stevens' crew to get it together.

After all, the vial of Austin Powers' mojo was smashed and he was still able to save the day, so why can't the Celtics?

