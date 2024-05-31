Former NBA All-Star recalls wild story of Julian Edelman on the basketball court

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is known for his talent on the football field. With that being said, he’s also a good basketball player.

Former NBA star Baron Davis appeared on Edelman’s podcast “Games with Names” on Tuesday and discussed a famous basketball duel between him and Edelman.

To make the story even more wild, the game was played at Adam Levine’s house. Levine is the lead singer of the band Maroon 5. Davis used to play against Levine in middle school, and Edelman met him at Levine’s house for a fun pickup game.

The former NBA All-Star admitted to being impressed with Edelman’s athletic skills on the basketball court.

“That’s when I first met you,” Davis told Edelman. “I didn’t know what you looked like. Here’s this dude flying up the court, taking off from the free throw line. I’m like, ‘Who is this dude? He gotta be somebody.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’m Julian Edelman.’ I was like, ‘Man, get the [expletive] out of here.'”

The story in itself is wild, as Edelman, Davis and Levine are three megastars in their respective fields.

If anything, this gives credence to the fact that Edelman was way more than just a football player. He was a talented athlete overall in other sports, too.

Impressing Davis is certainly no small feat.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire