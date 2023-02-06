Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace, a Philadelphia native, will be rooting for Chiefs

Before he became a star at North Carolina and later in the NBA, power forward Rasheed Wallace dominated at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia.

Wallace was born and raised in the city of brotherly love, so one might expect him to be a vocal supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, Wallace is all in on the Chiefs, who will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

After the AFC Championship Game, Wallace posted a video on his Instagram account to throw shade at the Eagles and celebrate the Chiefs.

“So this is what it boils down to Mean Gene,” Wallace said. “We’ve got these pretenders over here called the Philadelphia Pigeons, and we’ve got these bona-fide champions over here called the Kansas City CHIEEEFFS!”

Wallace didn’t jump on the Chiefs’ bandwagon when quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter. Wallace’s fandom traces back to when the Chiefs traded for Joe Montana in 1993.

Wallace was spotted at a Chiefs-Eagles game in Philadelphia in 2009 and he was wearing a Derrick Thomas jersey.

“That’s been my team since 1994,” Wallace told The Star at the time, “when we got Joe.”

Two years later, Wallace was at Arrowhead Stadium for a Chiefs-Ravens playoff game.

“My whole family liked Philadelphia,” Wallace told The Star in 2011, “so I went with the Chiefs.”

There were some lean years for the Chiefs between the Montana and Mahomes Eras, but Wallace kept the faith.

And even though the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Wallace has not toned down his support for Kansas City. In fact he’s likely ticked off quite a few Eagles fans.

Wallace has a plan in place if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

“When we win it I’m going to have a parade with the trophy from Stinkin Financial Field to 11th and McKean (in South Philly) where the celebration ends,” Wallace wrote in a text message to the Philadelphia Inquirer.