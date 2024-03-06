Former NBA All-Star, All-NBA second team guard Isaiah Thomas signs with Utah G League team

Isaiah Thomas (4) most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 NBA Season.

Eleven-year NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas will be returning to basketball this season with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.

A two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics, Thomas last played in the NBA over two 10-day contracts with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2021-22 season. The 35-year-old guard posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption "SLOW GRIND 🏁" following the news from The Athletics' Shams Charania.

When did Isaiah Thomas last play in the NBA?

Thomas last played in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold - the Denver Nuggets' affiliate - in the 2021-22 season as well. In three games with the Gold that season, Thomas averaged 41.3 points and shot 52.1% from the field including 45.9% from three-point range.

The 60th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thomas made his NBA debut on Dec. 26, 2011. He's played 11 seasons in the NBA with 10 teams: the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Hornets.

His best years came with the Celtics, including All-Star appearances in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. In the latter year, he finished fifth in MVP voting and was All-NBA second team.

Fans react to Isaiah Thomas signing

Many fans took to social media to react to Thomas' return to professional basketball in the U.S.

I think literally every one of us is rooting for this dude — Dan Besbris (@DanBesbris) March 5, 2024

This rocks! Hope IT balls out he absolutely deserves another NBA chance and has for quite some time — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) March 5, 2024

Isaiah Thomas should b in an NBA Team, not the G League 🤦🏾‍♂️ — NYCDaFuture (@NYCDaFuture_) March 5, 2024

The NBA G League wraps up the regular season on March 30. The single-elimination playoff bracket begins April 2 with a three-game finals series set to start on April 9. The Salt Lake City Stars currently sit 13th in the Western Conference standings at 10-13.

