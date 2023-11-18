Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins not completely buying into Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to move forward under new coach Nick Nurse, there is still some work to be done. They’re off to a terrific start at 9-3 after a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but there are some who believe what they have will not be enough to get it done.

The Sixers are in an Eastern Conference that includes the loaded Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams have players who are proven superstars in this league and have led their respective teams to the NBA finals. The Bucks also won a title in 2021 so there is merit to the thought that maybe the Sixers just aren’t ready.

Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins hopped on “Bully Ball” and gave his thoughts on the Sixers and the East as a whole:

That Celtics team is so well put together, I just don’t really see any team getting past them and I think at a certain point the Sixers will run out of firepower. I could be wrong, but my gut is telling me they’ll run out of firepower. Especially during the playoffs when schemes start getting into play and adjustments are made on the defensive end.

The Sixers have climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference in the first 10 games. Do they have enough gas in the tank to clinch the top seed? Watch Bully Ball with @Rachel__Nichols and @boogiecousins on our YouTube or listen on all major podcast platforms. pic.twitter.com/wHtqSTWAsf — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) November 15, 2023

The issue with the Sixers is that they haven’t done anything to really earn any type of trust in the playoffs. Both the Celtics and the Bucks have gone deep into the playoffs constantly during this current run while the Sixers have fallen in Round 2 of the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and five of the previous six seasons overall.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have morphed into an elite duo on the floor, but Philadelphia needs more. The Sixers need others to step up and that will decide how far they will go in April and May.

